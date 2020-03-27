PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Parkville.
Baltimore County Police have arrested 25-year-old Michael Kevin Richardson Jr. in connection with the death of Anthony Laron Richardson Jr.
Richardson [suspect] has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on March 26th. Police have determined that the suspect targeted the victim.
Police responded to the unit block of Comet Court for a shooting on February 25. The initial investigation found that Richardson [victim] was shot at least once.
23-Year-Old Man Killed In Parkville Shooting
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Richardson [suspect] is held on a no bail status pending a bail review at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-2222 or the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943.