BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department announced Friday it would temporarily suspend operations at the fire station in the 400 block of McMechen Street as a precaution in the wake of learning employees may have been exposed to an EMS provider who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Jack Young released the following statement in a press release in regard to the recent announcement:
“I commend Fire Chief Niles R. Ford’s decision to suspend operations at this time. Doing so protects the health of our firefighters and EMS providers, while continuing to provide essential services.”
Once the department was made aware of the positive COVID-19 result by the provider at the station, steps were immediately taken to reduce members and the community’s exposure.
Members of the station who were exposed are self-quarantining.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.