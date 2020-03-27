



In addition to some of the moves the team has made to bring in players from outside the organization, the Baltimore Ravens have made re-signing some of their veteran talent a priority this offseason.

The team has brought back key defensive pieces in outside linebacker Matt Judon and corner Jimmy Smith along with depth guys like safety Anthony Levine as they look to improve upon their 14-2 mark last season. For the 31-year-old Smith, the decision to return to the team was made easy by the fact that he believes it can win a Super Bowl right now.

He spoke to the team’s podcast, The Lounge, about why he believes that to be the case.

"I truly believe our window is right now." Jimmy Smith on re-signing with the Ravens on today's episode of The Lounge.

“Our window is right now. To get a talented quarterback and all of these players under contract and have a secondary, a front seven like we’re building right now and to get everybody under contract at the right time,” said Smith. “I think right now is our time to reach the Super Bowl and I definitely didn’t want to leave that.”

With the reigning league MVP and a team that appears hungry to shake off a disappointing divisional round loss to the Titans, it’s hard to argue with Smith’s logic. After being hampered by injuries last season Smith, along with fellow corners Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young will be hoping to show off a more improved secondary in 2020.