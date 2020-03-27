CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have made multiple moves to try and improve their defensive front during the course of the NFL’s free agency period. However, one of those moves appears to have fallen through.

According to the Ravens, the team could not agree to contract terms with former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers. With the two sides unable to agree, Brockers will no longer be coming to Baltimore.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal fell apart due to a high ankle sprain that Brockers suffered late last season which was flagged in the physical the team gave Brockers. Afterwards, the two sides couldn’t agree on how the contract would be altered.

And, just as quickly as it was announced that the deal with the Ravens was falling apart, Rapoport also reported that Brockers would now be returning to Los Angeles on a three-year deal worth a maximum of $31.5 million.

The 29-year-old Brockers started all 16 games for the Rams last season with 69 tackles, three sacks and nine quarterback hits.

