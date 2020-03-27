Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As Marylanders stay close to home and vehicle usage has dropped amid the coronavirus pandemic, demand for gasoline and gas prices have also dropped.
The gas price average in Maryland is $2.05, which is down respectively 12 cents in the last week, 38 cents in the last month, and 60 cents from this date last year.
Gas prices in Salisbury are below $2, while prices in Annapolis, Frederick and Hagerstown are at $2.
Baltimore’s average sits at $2.01.
Mirroring Maryland, today’s national gas price average is also $2.05, and is down respectively 12 cents in the last week, 41 cents in the last month and 62 cents from this time last year.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.