



All child care providers in Maryland except those serving essential personnel need to close by the end of the day Friday, officials announced Thursday.

The only daycares that can remain open are the ones that have a waiver.

“During this State of Emergency, child care programs have been established by the State to serve only designated essential personnel,” State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said in a news release Thursday.

Child care providers who want to care for children of essential workers can reopen Monday after applying and being approved to do so. They will only be able to care for children of essential workers.

Earllen Rowe has been running her daycare — Loving Hands Daycare — for 20 years.

At 5 p.m. Friday, she may be forced to shut down, not able to even find a waiver proving she cares for children of essential personnel.

“If they had given everybody a heads-up, I think it would have worked out better, and people would have gotten the waivers and things that they need. If I hadn’t talked to you, I wouldn’t have known there’s a waiver,” Rowe told WJZ’s Paul Gessler.

“So, I want to know, ‘What do I do? Where do we go from here?’ How you gonna find out if nobody answers the phone?” Rowe added.

WJZ called numbers on the state’s website, but number after number ended in a dead-end.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The State Department of Education said they’re aware of the problems. They cite the volume overwhelming the system, and instead pointed WJZ to their website, where we couldn’t find a waiver application.

At Sanbridge Early Learning Center, the director said they originally didn’t get the waiver.

“I didn’t sleep much last night,” Dieneba Traore said. “I was like, ‘I have to email this person and that person.’ I did send several emails. I can be annoying with emails.”

They said they got word late that they can stay open.

“What are we gonna do? Are you guys gonna be open? Do we have to find alternate care? So, this will be a load off their shoulders,” Traore said.

“It’s just literally been all over the place,” Chiquite Thomas, a parent, said. “You just don’t know what to expect.”

For Rowe, her parents have been facing the same kind of uncertainty, but she plans to be there regardless of what she hears from the state.

“I’m gonna do it,” Rowe said. “I’ll be here Monday for them. Because, if I don’t where are they gonna go?”

Daycares provided by neighbors, friends or family are still allowed for fewer than five kids.

The state also set up its own child care programs reserved for children of health care workers and first responders.

