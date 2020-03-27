BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials hired squeegee kids to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success staffed several sites with squeegee kids to distribute meals from Family League at several sites around the city. So far the youth have assisted in serving 6,900 meals at eight sites.
“It gives us something to do other than be outside on the corner,” one squeegee kids said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- LIST: Here Are The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And When To Seek Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
According to an email from officials, those participating have consistently shown up every day.
This is a part of the Earn As You Grow piece of the Squeegee Alternative Plan. They are being paid $50 per day or $250 per week.
When there’s downtime, the squeegee boys are going door-to-door to let people know about where they can find meals and delivering meals to seniors’ doors. They are also reminding the public to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.