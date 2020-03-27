Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools released Friday its online family survey to identify students and families with adequate access to the internet or devices to accommodate new distance-based learning methods amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The survey, which also assesses a family’s need for food support, can be found by clicking here.
In an effort to reach as many families as possible, the survey will be sent via call, text, email and social media.
A link will also be available on the district website.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.