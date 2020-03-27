



Two first responders in Baltimore County have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to county officials, a Baltimore County police officer and a member of the Fire Department’s support services tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first Baltimore County public safety personnel to test positive for the virus.

“I am grateful for the dedication of the brave men and women serving on the front lines, and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our first responders,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of federal, state, and local health officials as we work to serve those who serve us throughout this rapidly evolving public health crisis.”

On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young was notified three city first responders contracted the virus. Two are Baltimore City Fire Department EMS providers and the third is a member of the Baltimore Police Department.

Baltimore County Police Department officials were notified Friday that one officer has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is recovering and is currently in self-quarantine.

“Unfortunately, we just received confirmation regarding our first positive COVID-19 case of one of our officers. Our police officers are on the front lines in our community each day during this pandemic. Please continue to keep our officer in your thoughts during recovery,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “We ask that the community continues to assist us in staying safe by remaining home and meeting our officers outside on calls for service whenever possible. We will continue to take all possible precautions to keep both our workforce and our community safe.”

Baltimore County Fire Department officials were also notified Friday that one member of Fire Department Support Services has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has mild symptoms and is currently in self-quarantine.

“The health and well-being of our members is of utmost importance,” said Fire Chief Joanne R. Rund. “Our residents depend on us to be there for them, and those of us on the front lines of this pandemic need to take care of ourselves in order to do that.”

Both departments are working with the state health department to make sure proper precautions are taken to protect first responders and the public. They are also following health official guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing work areas.

Other steps include use of appropriate personal protective equipment and daily “healthy check-ins” for all employees to ensure anyone with symptoms of illness is sent home.

They are investigating to determine if anyone else is at risk.

