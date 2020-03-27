CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is making it easy to donate much-needed medical supplies to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All you have to do is call 311.

Officials need things like gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometers, soap and bottled water.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They will arrange for drop off or collection of any of these items.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

