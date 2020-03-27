Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is making it easy to donate much-needed medical supplies to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is making it easy to donate much-needed medical supplies to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All you have to do is call 311.
Officials need things like gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometers, soap and bottled water.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
They will arrange for drop off or collection of any of these items.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.