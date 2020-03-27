SEATTLE (WJZ) — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is applauding the efforts of several U.S. governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Twitter Friday, Gates wrote he was “impressed” by Hogan, as well as governors Jay Inslee of Washington, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and Mike DeWine of Ohio.
“I’ve been impressed by governors across the country including @JayInslee, @NYGovCuomo, @GavinNewsom, @GovMikeDeWine, @GovLarryHogan, and the many others who are guiding their communities through this challenge and providing a model for us all to follow,” Gates tweeted.
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 27, 2020
Hogan has made numerous appearances on national news programs in recent weeks touting the state’s handling of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 774 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland, including five deaths.
As of Friday, 774 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland, including five deaths.