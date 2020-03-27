CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The travel industry has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon, however, isn’t letting that stop them from giving back to the community.

They gave out 600 paper-bag sandwiches with things like sandwiches, chips fruit, a cookie and water.

“We have everyone in the city who supports us day in and day out when we’re open for business, from the restaurant to the hotel itself,” Mary Carnes, of Hotel Revival, said. “We want to make sure those people are taken care of also right now because they’re hurting too.”

Hotel Revival said its plans on doing something like this a couple of times a week until the pandemic is over.

They’re also offering rooms to first responders, health officials and the Maryland National Guard for free.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

