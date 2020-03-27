



As the nation deals with a shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, some local businesses are stepping up to help.

Soo Jeong, of Federal Hill Cleaners, is making face masks for people who still have to get out and work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as the nation deals with a shortage of masks and other medical supplies.

“I heard that many doctors and nurses do not have masks,” Jeong said.

She’s making about 30 masks a day for people who work in hospitals, as well as bus drivers, MVA workers, supermarket employees and even reporters.

She’s making them completely for free.

“I want to share my talent so that’s why I gave them free,” Jeong said.

According to the CDC, fabric masks are an option when other supplies have been exhausted. The flow of masks has slowed during the pandemic.

Over at Nightmare Graphics and Eclipse Sportswear in Columbia, they’ve now fully switched production to making masks.

“Right now with the current production, the current staffing, we’re making a thousand per-day,” Robert Andelman, President of Nightmare Graphics and Eclipse Sportswear, said.

The company usually makes uniforms and clothing, but that all changed when the coronavirus pandemic started.

“We literally went from a full schedule to zero work in 24 hours,” Andelman said.

For the last week, they’ve been making the masks for nurses and anyone else who needs them.

“We’re a small Howard County company and we are trying to do the right thing and help people as best we can,” Andelman said.

The efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the community.

“It’s amazing how people are looking out for each other now,” a resident told WJZ. “You know, taking the extra precaution.”

