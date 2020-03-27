BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County officials announced Friday that the Hampden Lane Liquor & Wine store in Bethesda is temporarily closed after a Alcohol Beverage Services’ County employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee was not feeling well on Wednesday, March 25, and was sent home. The employee later tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who has visited Hampden Lane Liquor & Wine on March 23 or 24 is advised to monitor their temperature and watch for respiratory symptoms, officials said.
“The safety of our customers and employees is very important to us,” said Kent Massie, Chief of Retail for ABS. “We are temporarily closing the store to thoroughly disinfect it and have asked all our staff who have come into contact with this employee to voluntarily self-quarantine and monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
ABS has temporarily closed the Hampden Lane store for sanitizing and deep cleaning which will take place Saturday morning.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.