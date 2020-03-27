CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

In all four cases, none have originated from contacts at work. County public health officials are leading the investigation and are working with MCFRS to notify anyone who may have had contact with these individuals.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

To date, a total of 19 career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, including the four who tested positive.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Goldstein released the following statement:

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers. We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is one of the largest combination career/volunteer departments in the United States. MCFRS is an all hazard department comprised of nearly 2,700 career and volunteer personnel.

