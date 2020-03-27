BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Three nursing homes in Montgomery County are enhancing infection control procedures after staff members and residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Brighton Gardens on Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda is enhancing infection control procedures after three residents tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result of an investigation by County public health officials, staff members identified as an exposure risk are self-quarantining.
The residents, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 60s, are currently hospitalized. Residents are being monitored for signs of fever and cough and will be tested as needed per CDC testing guidelines.
After a staff member at Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing in Silver Spring tested positive for COVID-19, the facility has enhanced infection control procedures as well.
The affected staff person is self-quarantining. The staff member resides in a neighboring jurisdiction, but County public health staff is assisting in a contact investigation.
To date, no signs of illness in residents or additional staff have been identified.
A staff member at the Fairland Center on Fairland Road in Silver Spring has tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has enhanced infection control procedures as well.
The affected staff person is self-quarantining. As a result of an investigation by public health officials, those staff members identified as an exposure risk are self-quarantining.
Enhanced procedures include temperature checks twice daily for residents and staff and continued monitoring for symptoms, physical separation of residents to lower risk of exposure, no new admissions, and no group gatherings or activities.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
The problem with the Gov program is that these people should all be getting the test esp without symptoms. They are allowing infected people into nursing homes, and other places where vulnerable people are. What is going on? We need millions of test kits and labs working non stop to evaluate them!! Staying at home is not going to stop this!! 99% of people have little or mild symptoms but they are carrying it to the seniors,,,,GET THE TEST KITS AND GET US TESTING!!