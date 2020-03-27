



Three nursing homes in Montgomery County are enhancing infection control procedures after staff members and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Brighton Gardens on Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda is enhancing infection control procedures after three residents tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result of an investigation by County public health officials, staff members identified as an exposure risk are self-quarantining.

The residents, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 60s, are currently hospitalized. Residents are being monitored for signs of fever and cough and will be tested as needed per CDC testing guidelines.

After a staff member at Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing in Silver Spring tested positive for COVID-19, the facility has enhanced infection control procedures as well.

The affected staff person is self-quarantining. The staff member resides in a neighboring jurisdiction, but County public health staff is assisting in a contact investigation.

To date, no signs of illness in residents or additional staff have been identified.

A staff member at the Fairland Center on Fairland Road in Silver Spring has tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has enhanced infection control procedures as well.

The affected staff person is self-quarantining. As a result of an investigation by public health officials, those staff members identified as an exposure risk are self-quarantining.

Enhanced procedures include temperature checks twice daily for residents and staff and continued monitoring for symptoms, physical separation of residents to lower risk of exposure, no new admissions, and no group gatherings or activities.

