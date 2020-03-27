CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two employees at two Prince George’s County high schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system said Friday evening.

The employees worked at Charles H. Flowers High School and High Point High School. Officials did not say when they tested positive, what their jobs are or whether they came into contact with students.

No further information was immediately available.

