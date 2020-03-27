Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two employees at two Prince George’s County high schools have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system said Friday evening.
The employees worked at Charles H. Flowers High School and High Point High School. Officials did not say when they tested positive, what their jobs are or whether they came into contact with students.
No further information was immediately available.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.