COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — All spring 2020 graduate courses will be graded as satisfactory/fail at the University of Maryland, College Park, unless the student elects otherwise.
This announcement comes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Students will have the opportunity to choose to receive an earned letter grade in each class and may make that choice until the last day of spring semester classes.
A new website is being created for this purpose, the University announced. Faculty will not know if a student has chosen to receive a letter grade.
There are no limits on satisfactory/fail credits for graduate students.
