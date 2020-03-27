



A Middletown man has been arrested in the death of his wife who was reported missing earlier this week.

Thomas Anthony Lehan, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in 34-year-old Kathleen “Katie” Lehan’s death. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said she had last been seen in the Middletown area Sunday afternoon and had left her home on foot.

Numerous law enforcement agencies searched the area near where she had last been seen. Officials said Thomas Lehan gave several inconsistent statements which led them to believe he was a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.

The searches also reportedly turned up evidence showing Lehan was involved in the crime. Police later searched his home and recovered more evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Lehan reportedly told investigators where they could find

his wife’s body: a creek bed in a wooded area off Burkittsville Road. Police recovered the body and took it to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

Katie Lehan’s family released a statement through the sheriff’s office reading:

“We want to thank all of our friends, family and loved ones. The community has wrapped their arms around us. We appreciate all of the support. At this time we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news.”

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case; anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-1046 or leave tips anonymously at 301-600-4131.