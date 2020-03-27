WEST RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Thursday for possessing child pornography, police said.
Kenneth Austin Stewart, 68, of West River, is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.
County police said they were first tipped off to the case in October 2019 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said a specific account was uploading child porn to a website.
Detectives later found an address associated with the account, and on January 15, they went to the home in the 1000 block of Biltmore Avenue. Police said Stewart, the home’s only resident, allowed them to search it.
Officers reportedly found child pornography on a computer and seized multiple devices for examination.
He was arrested without incident on Thursday.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 410-222-4733, the tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.