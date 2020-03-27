Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in east Baltimore.
Police were called to an area hospital shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to the back of the head.
The victim was treated and is expected to be released from the hospital.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.