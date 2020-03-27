Comments
PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 93-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.
Dominic Averza was last seen in the 3600 block of Golden Eagle Drive in Phoenix around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said he may be driving a white 2019 Mercedes with Maryland tags 9BT6146.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 27, 2020
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 410-887-1820.