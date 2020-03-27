ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder and robbery in a drug-related shooting in Aberdeen, police said.
Lucas Alan Clark, 16, and Ethan James Clark, 17, both of Havre de Grace, face charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, drug and gun charges stemming from the shooting that happened earlier this week.
Police said they got a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Rock Glenn Boulevard in Aberdeen around 10:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
The 16-year-old reportedly told police he and a 20-year-old had come to the area from Bel Air to buy drugs. When they arrived, the Clark brothers pulled guns and tried to rob them.
As the 20-year-old ran to his car, he was shot, police said. The 16-year-old, meanwhile, had his shirt, shoes and cell phone taken and went to a nearby home for help.
On Thursday, police searched the brothers’ home and reportedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver, two pellet gun pistols, ammunition and spent shell casings, 20 grams of marijuana, packaging material and a ledger.
Both brothers are being held without bond and are being charged as adults.