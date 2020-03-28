CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 10 Deaths Reported
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little girl in Columbia had to cancel her fifth birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends and family of Layla Dexter, however, wanted to make sure she still had a celebration.

A fire truck escorted a parade of cars down the street.

Those in the parade held up signs, tossed out cards and even some goodies.

Layla said the surprise was the best present ever.

