COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little girl in Columbia had to cancel her fifth birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Friends and family of Layla Dexter, however, wanted to make sure she still had a celebration.
A fire truck escorted a parade of cars down the street.
Those in the parade held up signs, tossed out cards and even some goodies.
Layla said the surprise was the best present ever.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.