BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials have removed sports equipment — including basketball court rims and tennis court nets — from city parks and closed playgrounds to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Jack Young made the announcement Saturday.
“We need all residents to remember that — even when exercising — it is critically important to continue practicing social distancing,” Mayor Young said. “Director Moore and his team are committed to providing a healthy environment in our parks, so that residents can use them to exercise safely.”
Although parks and trails remain open for walkers and joggers, users must stay six feet apart.
Earlier this week, officials closed high congestion areas like basketball, tennis and bocce courts as well as park installed fitness equipment and pavilions, in addition to playgrounds. Dog parks will have to limit visitors to five people at a time at Canton, Latrobe and Howard Street. At Patterson Park’s dog park, 10 people can enter at the same time.
“Our latest step to slow the spread of Covid-19 and address the community’s concern of safe social distancing is the removal of basketball rims and tennis nets,” Executive Director of Department of Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore said. “We know that many of our park users may find it disappointing, but it is important that Recreation and Parks play our role in keeping our communities healthy and safe. Our parks and trails remain open at this time.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.