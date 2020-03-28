CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 10 Deaths Reported
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that two residents at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Leonardtown tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to officials, both residents are in stable condition.

Sharon Murphy, Director of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, said, “We are making every effort to take care of them and keep our other residents safe.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

George Owings, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, released the following statement:

“With the Maryland Department of Health, in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, working with HMR, Inc., the contractor at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, I have every confidence that we will arrest and eradicate that which has invaded our Home.”

A Community Hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

