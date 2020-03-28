CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 10 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two TSA security screening officers at BWI have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.

The TSA said that the two screening officers who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked out of the airport 14 days ago.

The TSA has created a website that lists airports, locations and shifts where screening officers have tested positive for the virus within the past 14 days.

This information is posted in case the traveling public thinks they may have come in contact with an officer during that 14-day window.

After 14 days from the last time an officer worked at the airport, an individual is removed from the tracker because they no longer pose a threat to the traveling public, the TSA said.

