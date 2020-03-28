



State officials announced Saturday an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Carroll County where a total of 66 residents tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized.

Officials said the outbreak occurred at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement about the outbreak, and said, in part:

“Tonight, Maryland has experienced a tragic coronavirus outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed.”

“As we have been warning for weeks, older Marylanders and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable and at a significantly higher risk of contracting this disease,” Hogan added.

Hogan said that he wanted to thank doctors, nurses and first responders across the state who are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pleasant View Nursing Home said The Carroll County Health Department has provided them with additional personal protective equipment for staff protection.

The Carroll Hospital also provided additional staffing and assets to support the facility, according to Pleasant View Nursing Home.

The Carroll County Health Department released the following statement Saturday:

“Pleasant View Nursing Home continues to cooperate with and follow the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health and the Carroll County Health Department. We’re maintaining constant communication and will continue to provide resources and support to the patients, their families and facility staff during this difficult time.”

The governor also urged all Marylanders to stay home unless they are picking up food or medication, taking a walk or reporting to an essential job.

