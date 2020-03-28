BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore announced Saturday its first two COVID-19 related deaths.
Officials said one victim was a woman in her 60s and the other victim was a woman in her 80s.
Mayor Jack Young released the following statement Saturday in a press release:
“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I report the first two deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. It is vital that we continue to protect each other and vigilantly practice social distancing to safeguard our community.”
Mayor Young reminded residents that gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited and urged residents to stay at home to help limit the spread of the virus.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Here Are The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And When To Seek Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There are nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Saturday morning.
At least 992 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The state also reported that there have been 11,516 negative test results.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.