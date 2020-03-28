



Baltimore County is expanding its drive-and-go grocery distribution to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first week of the program, the county had nine grab-and-go sites, aiming to help 50

families at each.

During the second week, they upped that to 11 sites and 100 families. As of Saturday, they estimate they gave out 5,000 meals worth of food.

“We anticipate that we will try to increase them next week as well because you can see the need is here,” Roslyn Johnson, Director of Recreation and Parks for Baltimore County, said.

“It’s the end of the month. People did not anticipate this pandemic on top of that a lot of people are being laid off and being furloughed so it’s more important now than ever,” she added.

Johnson said they couldn’t do it without the help from community partners.

“We’re all going to get through this pandemic, but we’re gonna do so together,” Johnson said. “We have some great partners with the food bank as well as Keany and H&S Bakery.”

On top of groceries, the Department of Recreation and Parks is handing out meals between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

