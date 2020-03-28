CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 10 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMPaid Program
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Charles County Sheriff's Office, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man was arrested Friday for violating Gov. Hogan’s emergency order which prohibits planned gatherings of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville Friday shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a large group of people.

When officers arrived, they found about 60 people at a bonfire.

This was the second time officers had responded to the location for a large gathering, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

At that time, the homeowner, Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, was advised of the emergency order and agreed to disperse the crowd.

During the second incident, however, Myers refused multiple requests to comply with the emergency order.

After conferring with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Myers was subsequently charged with violating the Governor’s order.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply