HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man was arrested Friday for violating Gov. Hogan’s emergency order which prohibits planned gatherings of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville Friday shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a large group of people.
When officers arrived, they found about 60 people at a bonfire.
This was the second time officers had responded to the location for a large gathering, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
At that time, the homeowner, Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, was advised of the emergency order and agreed to disperse the crowd.
During the second incident, however, Myers refused multiple requests to comply with the emergency order.
After conferring with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Myers was subsequently charged with violating the Governor’s order.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.