WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Saturday that the federal government will be covering the full cost of deployment of the Maryland National Guard amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland delegation wrote to President Donald Trump on Thursday, imploring quick approval of the support for the Maryland National Guard.
They said, in part:
“The Maryland National Guard forms a crucial part of the State’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Guard will perform humanitarian missions across the state, such as helping mobile screening facilities, distributing food and medical supplies, ensuring resilience of supply lines, disinfecting public spaces, and supporting public safety when required. It is appropriate that FEMA fully reimburse DOD for these and related costs.”
This will also allow Maryland National Guard service members to get access to Tricare medical coverage, military hospital facilities, federal workers’ compensation, death gratuity, GI Bill accrual and retirement points for service.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.