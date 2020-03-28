



There are nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland and 10 people have died as a result of the virus, according to the state health department Saturday.

At least 992 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The state also reported that there have been 11,516 negative test results.

Of the positive cases, 226 patients were hospitalized and 32 were released from isolation.

The state also reported that there are now 10 deaths as a result of the coronavirus in Maryland.

The most recent victims are a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying health conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying health conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

More statistics on the positive cases: 505 are male, 487 are female. Twenty patients are ages 19 and under, five of those patients are under the age of 10.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted there are more than 1,900 cases in the DMV.

Our state has seen another dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing Maryland to 992 confirmed cases. We now have more than 1,900 cases in the National Capital Region. https://t.co/Shy9A0ubl9 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 28, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state by county:

Anne Arundel – 88

Baltimore City – 112

Baltimore County – 141

Calvert – 9

Caroline – 1

Carroll – 10

Cecil – 13

Charles – 21

Frederick – 22

Garrett – 3

Harford – 21

Howard – 73

Kent – 2

Montgomery – 255

Prince George’s – 196

Queen Anne’s – 4

St. Mary’s – 8

Somerset – 1

Talbot – 2

Washington – 6

Wicomico – 6

Worcester – 2

Allegany and Dorchester counties are the only two Maryland counties not reporting any positive cases.

Cases by Age Range:



0-9: 5

10-19: 15

20-29: 138

30-39: 174

40-49: 204

50-59: 195

60-69: 143

70-79: 91

80+: 27

In a statement Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan said:

“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled. Cases in the National Capital Region have more than quadrupled over the last week alone. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get. “The federal administration’s swift approval of our request for a Major Disaster Declaration will drive more resources to our coordinated response. As chairman of the National Governors Association, I will continue to press for additional federal resources, including a Title 32 designation for Maryland and all the states to fund National Guard missions. “Later today, I will convene conference calls with my full Cabinet and our Coronavirus Response Team of Maryland’s top doctors and public health experts to continue to address this crisis. I cannot stress this enough: Marylanders need to stay in place at home to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. “Our state has already faced and overcome daunting challenges before, and we will do so again.”

