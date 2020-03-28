CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury reported Saturday morning its first coronavirus related death.

The hospital released the following statement on its Facebook page, saying, in part:

“We today share the sad news of the first COVID-19 patient to pass who was under our care. Please keep this family in your thoughts. We ask that you respect their privacy and that of our staff.”

The hospital said this will be the only official statement from the Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

There are nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Saturday morning.

At least 992 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The state also reported that there have been 11,516 negative test results.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply