CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 10 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ministry workers in Baltimore handed out food to residents Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Genesis Total Praise Center Outreach Ministry hosted a giveaway.

Drivers had to stay in their cars to keep a safe distance, but volunteers packed bread and other meal essentials into brown bags to help those who are struggling through the economic impacts amid the pandemic.

