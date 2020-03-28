Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ministry workers in Baltimore handed out food to residents Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Genesis Total Praise Center Outreach Ministry hosted a giveaway.
Drivers had to stay in their cars to keep a safe distance, but volunteers packed bread and other meal essentials into brown bags to help those who are struggling through the economic impacts amid the pandemic.
