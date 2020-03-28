Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect a damp Saturday with heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible throughout the morning.
WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara said by the afternoon there’s a chance of rain, but it’ll mostly be dry. However during the morning, lightning is possible, so it’s not a great time for a morning walk.
Thunderstorms are tracking though #Baltimore! We're hearing rumbles of thunder at #WJZ! The bulk of the action will move through this morning with a calmer afternoon ahead. #MDWX pic.twitter.com/HNrLsA4o7K
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 28, 2020
The high will stay in the low to mid 50s all day with 56 as the high. It’ll be 50 Saturday night.
On Sunday, it’ll be dry for the most part, but there’s a chance of afternoon showers. 70 will be the high.
