BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly quadruple shooting in south Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Washington Blvd. at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also discovered. He was suffering from non-life-threatening woulds to his arm and buttocks.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A short time later, a 19-year-old man walked into an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

A 16-year-old also walked into an area hospital and was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his right arm and legs.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and have learned three shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on the victims.

The shooters fled the location in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.