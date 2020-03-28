CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens signed Wolfe on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Wolfe started 12 games for the Broncos last season and recorded a career-high seven sacks.

The move comes after a deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through earlier this week.

