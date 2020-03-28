Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, according to multiple reports.
Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens signed Wolfe on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Former Broncos’ DE Derek Wolfe reached agreement on an 1-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2020
Wolfe started 12 games for the Broncos last season and recorded a career-high seven sacks.
The move comes after a deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through earlier this week.