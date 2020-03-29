CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family in Baltimore is celebrating the birth of a baby boy.

The mother gave birth and is now home, but hasn’t been able to introduce the baby to family because of the coronavirus.

The grandparents got to see the newborn for the first time.

WJZ was there for the special moment, and of course, everyone kept a safe distance.

“This is more special than I could ever imagine,” the grandmother said. “Just to be able to see him in the flesh.”

