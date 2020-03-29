



– There are now 1,239 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, and 11 people have died as a result of the virus.

The number jumped up 247 cases since Saturday, bringing the total cases confirmed to 1,239 as of Sunday morning.

There were 992 cases in the state as of Saturday morning, but that number surpassed 1,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan reported Saturday evening that there had been a recent outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll County in which 66 patients had tested positive for coronavirus.

One of those residents, a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions, died Saturday evening of the virus after testing positive, Carroll County officials said Sunday afternoon at a press conference.

With those 66 new cases in Carroll County, there are 72 new cases in the county alone.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state by county:

Anne Arundel: 99

Baltimore City: 129

Baltimore County: 162

Calvert: 10

Caroline: 3

Carroll: 82

Cecil: 13

Charles: 28

Frederick: 24

Garrett: 3

Harford: 23

Howard: 81

Kent: 3

Montgomery: 301

Prince George’s: 247

Queen Anne’s: 4

St. Mary’s: 9

Somerset: 1

Talbot: 3

Washington: 6

Wicomico: 6

Worcester: 2

Here’s a breakdown of the cases by age range:

0-9: 4

10-19: 21

20-29: 165

30-39: 203

40-49: 241

50-59: 243

60-69: 191

70-79: 117

80+: 54

There are 634 female cases and 605 male cases, according to the latest state numbers.

Allegany and Dorchester counties are the only two Maryland counties not reporting any positive cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 12,354 people have been tested, and 277 people have been hospitalized from the virus. Thirty nine cases have been released from isolation.

As more cases are popping up across the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said 250 beds were delivered to the field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center by FEMA.

“I’d like to thank FEMA, the [Maryland National Guard], [Maryland General Services], the Maryland Health Department, UMMS and Hopkins Medicine and all of our partners working around the clock to coordinate these lifesaving resources,” Hogan tweeted.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.