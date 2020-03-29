BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A staff member at The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School recently tested positive for coronavirus during the school building closure period, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.
This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Baltimore City Schools system, officials said.
Based on an investigation by the Baltimore City Health Department, when the individual began to show symptoms, the employee contracted the virus three days after schools were closed.
The employee has not been at the school during the closure period, including in recent days when the school building has been used to distribute learning packets and emergency meals, officials confirmed.
Officials said Baltimore City Schools is taking proper steps to ensure all buildings, including Cherry Hill, are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized for use both now and when students return.
Mayor Jack Young said he is confident Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and her team have treated this case with care and are following the proper CDC guidelines.
Mayor Young releases a statement Sunday, saying, in part:
“Earlier today, I learned from the Baltimore City Health Department that a Baltimore City Public School System employee tested positive for COVID-19,” Mayor Young said. “I am confident in Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and her team and the efforts they have engaged in with the Health Department to learn as much about this case as possible, and ensure all appropriate guidance is followed.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.