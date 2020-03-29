Comments
JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple people are being treated for COVID-19 at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, according to Howard County Health Department officials.
A spokesperson for the Howard County Health Department did not provide an exact number at this time, but said those who have tested positive for the virus are both health care workers and patients.
The Howard County Department of Health said it is just 48 hours into the investigation and will release more information later on.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.