



Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Sunday that any out-of-state traveler who enters into Delaware must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Carney said the policy would take effect starting Monday, March 30, at 8 a.m.

Starting March 30 at 8 a.m., all out-of-state travelers into Delaware must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19. More info: https://t.co/TwxJR2GMW6 pic.twitter.com/swaFTQAl3M — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 29, 2020

“Starting March 30 at 8 a.m., all out-of-state travelers into Delaware must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19,” the governor tweeted.

Under the modification to Delaware’s State of Emergency Declaration, anyone who enters Delaware from another state must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.

Gov. Carney’s order also applies to anyone who has entered Delaware in the last 14 days.

The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware.

Gov. Carney released the following statement Sunday:

“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” Gov. Carney said. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously. Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to pitch in.”

