ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A local DJ in Ellicott City is working to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
DJ Kopec has made good on a promise to donate food to those in need.
Kopec hosted a live performance on Facebook last night, all from his basement.
Holly Poultry promised to donate 1 lbs. of chicken to the United Way to distribute for each person that tuned in.
Kopec confirmed 60,000 lbs. of chicken are being donated, and his not done helping out the community.
Next Saturday, he plans to host a virtual prom.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.