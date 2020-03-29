CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A local DJ in Ellicott City is working to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

DJ Kopec has made good on a promise to donate food to those in need.

Kopec hosted a live performance on Facebook last night, all from his basement.

Holly Poultry promised to donate 1 lbs. of chicken to the United Way to distribute for each person that tuned in.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Kopec confirmed 60,000 lbs. of chicken are being donated, and his not done helping out the community.

Next Saturday, he plans to host a virtual prom.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

