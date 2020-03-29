



The Howard County Health Department confirmed Sunday the first two deaths in Howard County due to coronavirus.

Both residents were men, 90 and 75 years old, with underlying health conditions.

“Today our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the departed. We wish them peace in the midst of their grief,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “With the passing of these residents, the impact of coronavirus on our community has become deadly and we must refocus and reinforce our efforts to stop the spread by staying at home, social distancing, and limiting interactions with others. Howard County government, our partners at the State and federal levels, as well as our community stakeholders are united to fight this virus and provide support and resources to all our residents during this difficult time. We will get through this with collective action, compassion, and kindness.”

Carroll County confirmed a death of a resident of a nursing home in Mt. Airy, a man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions, who was one of the confirmed cases involved in the outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home Saturday night.

There are 1,239 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 10 deaths, according to state numbers. There is no official confirmation on if these three deaths are new or part of the count as of Sunday morning.