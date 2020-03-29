CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2010 Butler vs Duke
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Disaster relief agencies are partnering to open four locations around the State of Maryland to accept donations of specialized medical equipment and some cleaning supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the donation sites will only expect these items:

  • Unused N95 masks with or without valve
  • Protective goggles in original packaging
  • Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging
  • Unused hospital gowns in original packaging

 

  • Tyvek coats and bodysuits
  • Bleach, Lysol, cleaning supplies — must be unopened and unused
  • Face shields
  • Hand sanitizer

The four donation sites are in Cambridge, Ellicott City, Hagerstown and Silver Spring.

The donation sites will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The donation sites will also be open Saturday and Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply