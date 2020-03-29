ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Disaster relief agencies are partnering to open four locations around the State of Maryland to accept donations of specialized medical equipment and some cleaning supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said the donation sites will only expect these items:
- Unused N95 masks with or without valve
- Protective goggles in original packaging
- Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging
- Unused hospital gowns in original packaging
1. DONATION SITES. Disaster relief agencies are partnering to open four locations around the state to accept donations of specialized medical equipment and some cleaning supplies to support COVID-19 response efforthttps://t.co/m13vpE1ELF
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 29, 2020
- Tyvek coats and bodysuits
- Bleach, Lysol, cleaning supplies — must be unopened and unused
- Face shields
- Hand sanitizer
The four donation sites are in Cambridge, Ellicott City, Hagerstown and Silver Spring.
3. Four donation sites: Cambridge, Ellicott City, Hagerstown, Silver Spring
Monday through Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday hours: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cHCuwB7mEg
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 29, 2020
The donation sites will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
The donation sites will also be open Saturday and Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.