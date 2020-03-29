Coronavirus Latest: 1,239 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths Reported In Maryland The number broke over 1,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan reported Saturday evening that there had been a recent outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll County in which 66 patients had tested positive for coronavirus.

'In Two Weeks Around Easter, We're Going To Be Looking A Lot Like New York', Gov. Larry Hogan Says"We think in two weeks around Easter we're going to be looking a lot like New York." He said. "It's continuing to grow at really kind of frightening paces and we think it's going to be worse in two weeks not better." Gov. Hogan said.