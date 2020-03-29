Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A resident at Oak Crest Senior Living Community in Parkville has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Oak Crest Senior Living Community, one resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but there have been no other reported cases at this time.
The resident who tested positive for coronavirus is currently receiving treatment and care, Oak Crest Senior Living Community said.
Oak Crest Senior Living Community said it is continuing to follow the CDC guidelines to ensure that residents are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Why is this not being reported NOW on the local Baltimore WJZ-TV station 13?
You are “suppose” to be the “community’s” news station. Oak Crest is one of the largest senior living facility in Parkville. You posted this at 11:10 pm and nothing is being reported live?
Wake up WJZ-TV and broadcast the NEWS!