BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re going stir crazy and are in need of something to do while practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of virtual opportunities to keep yourself entertained from Baltimore area attractions.
The National Aquarium will be streaming several of its exhibits, including Blacktip Reef and Pacific Coral Reef, live on its website.
The Maryland Zoo is also offering animal lovers a virtual experience of its exhibits.
You can check out the penguin cam, lion cam, giraffe cam, flamingo cam and goat corral cam on the Zoo’s website.
The Walters Art Museum also has an online collection of work to browse.
You can find thousands of artworks from around the world and across the centuries with detailed information about each piece.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.