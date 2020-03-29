BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now tents set up at two more hospitals in Maryland, in case COVID-19 patients need them.
“Defending country and community- that’s the Maryland National Guard’s commitment,” said Debra Schindler with MedStar.
Sunday morning, 20 Maryland National Guard members set up tents near the emergency departments at MedStar Union Memorial and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospitals.
The tents were set up as a precaution at this time, should there become an overflow of COVID-19 patients in the area.
At the request of Gov. Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, there are now 1,000 members of the guard in and around the State of Maryland. There are also 1,200 guardsmen on stand by.
