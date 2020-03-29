ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police sergeant was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
Police were called to the 500 block of Maple Ridge Lane in Odenton just before midnight for a report of a domestic assault.
The victim told officers her boyfriend physically assaulted her during an argument.
During an investigation, police learned there may have been a previously unreported domestic assault involving the same suspect and victim.
The suspect is Jeffrey Morgan, a 24-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol as a sergeant.
He has been charged with second-degree assault and is currently suspended without police powers.
The victim involved did not require any medical attention.